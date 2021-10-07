International Ski Federation recognizes Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/.The International Ski Federation (FIS) has recognized Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine, the organization told TASS on Thursday.

FIS is the international governing body for cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined, snowboard and freestyle skiing. The competition season begins in November.

"FIS recognizes and accepts the Sputnik V vaccine. However, as with last season, the National regulations of any given host will always take precedence. So if there is a country that has different requirements for different vaccines, FIS is obliged to follow those regulations," the international organization said.

"The full FIS COVID testing protocol will come out shortly, but it is anticipated that regardless of vaccination and immunity status, all participants will need to present a negative PCR test administered no more than 72 hours before an event," it said.

Today, four coronavirus vaccines are manufactured and used in Russia, namely Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Russian health ministry’s Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona developed by the sanitary watchdog’s Vector Center, and CoviVac developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. Sputnik V was the world’s first officially registered coronavirus vaccine (August 11, 2020). To date, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends seven coronavirus vaccines for emergency use. Thirteen more vaccines, including Russia’s Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, are in the process of receiving approval.