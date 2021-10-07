Russian weightlifter Bondarenko slapped with 4-year ban over doping abuse

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has slapped national weightlifter Sergei Bondarenko with a four-year suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, the agency’s press service said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, Bondarenko was disqualified after his doping sample tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug and his four-year suspension term was ruled to enter into force as of May 19, 2020.

The 32-year-old Russian weightlifter competed in the over 105-kilograms weight category tournaments and he is the bronze medal winner of the Russian national weightlifting tournaments.