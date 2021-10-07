Russian athletes granted entry visas for 2021 Gymnastics World Championship in Japan

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia’s entire team of gymnasts have been granted Japanese entry visas to take part in this month’s 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, a spokesperson for the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation (RRGF) told TASS on Thursday.

"All members of the Russian Artistic Gymnastics team, who are scheduled to take off next week to Japan for the world championship, have received visas to enter the country," the spokesperson said.

RRGF President Irina Viner-Usmanova, voiced concerns to journalists last Sunday that the national team’s athletes were unable to obtain Japanese visas. However, she stated the following day that "all issues have been resolved," and "we are all bound for Kitakyushu."

The 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu is scheduled to be held on October 18-24, 2021. The Japanese city is also set to host the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships between October 27 and 31.

Russia’s Artistic Gymnastics Head Coach Valentina Rodionenko told TASS earlier that the team of national athletes planned to depart for the World Championship in Japan on October 12.

The Russian squad of athletes for the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu includes Ivan Stretovich, Vladislav Polyashov, Nikita Ignatyev, Sergei Naidin, Mukhammadzhon Yakubov, Grigory Klementyev, Angelina Melnikova, Vladislava Urazova, Yana Vorona and Maria Minayeva.