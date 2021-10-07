Swiss veteran Lucien Favre may be Russian Lokomotiv FC’s next head coach — web portal

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Swiss veteran Lucien Favre may take charge as the head coach of Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow football club, Spain’s Todofichajes sports web portal reported on Thursday citing its source.

According to the source, head of the Lokomotiv Moscow FC’s sports and development department, Ralf Rangnick, personally voiced his support in favor of the Swiss professional to take the vacated spot of the head coach in the club.

The Russian football club announced on October 5 its decision to part ways with Serbian Head Coach Marko Nikolic, who managed Lokomotiv FC since June 2020.

Favre, 63, has managed Swiss football clubs Echallens (1993-1995), Yverdon Sport (1997-2000), Servette (2000-2002) and Zurich (2003-2007).

He also worked as the head coach of German football clubs Hertha (2007-2009), Borussia Monchengladbach (2011-2015) and Borussia Dortmund (2018-2020). Between 2016 and 2018, Favre managed French football club Nice.

Throughout his coaching career, Favre has twice won the Swiss national football championship as well as the German Super Cup.

After 10 rounds of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Championship, Lokomotiv is currently ranked 4th with 17 points.