Qatar shelled out $200 bln on arrangements for FIFA World Cup, says envoy

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Qatar’s preliminary expenses for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to roughly $200 bln, the country’s Ambassador to Russia, Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, told TASS on Thursday.

The FIFA World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022, in five cities and eight stadiums.

"Currently, our country has spent about $200 bln on organizing the tournament," the envoy said.

"We hope that [our country] will be able to arrange a world championship that the entire globe will be excited about. We want Qatar to always be an advanced state, a kind of locomotive serving as a role model in every way. We have a very extensive interaction with Russia in this direction. We also watched how Russia organized the 2018 World Cup, it was wonderful and brilliant, so we look forward to exchanging this experience with Russia," Al Thani noted.

Stadiums in Qatar

Fatma Al Nuaimi, the Communications Executive Director at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy of the World Cup, stated that the budget for the construction of stadiums, training grounds, team bases, and establishing services for fans amounted to $6.5 bln, which was comparable to previous world championships and the Olympic Games.