Russia’s Karpin says national roster selected for FIFA World Cup qualifier with Slovakia

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, October 6. /TASS/. The coaching staff of the Russian national football team has made its decision on the final roster of the squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Slovakia this week, Head Coach Valery Karpin told journalists on Wednesday.

The Russian national football team is set to play its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying home match against Slovakia on October 8 in the city of Kazan.

"We have already made a decision regarding the roster," Karpin said. "We have watched how the opponent is playing and analyzed their game. They are very dangerous at set pieces and they come as a very efficient and productive team."

The head coach also said that midfielders Arsen Zakharyan and Denis Glushakov, who were previously diagnosed with injuries, were currently attending the training camp outside Moscow and their possible starting spots in the game on Friday would be decided later.

"Arsen [Zakharyan] and Denis [Glushakov] underwent a set of physical exercises and we will see how they are doing before making a decision," Karpin continued. "Glushakov and Zakharyan went through a complete training today with the rest of the team."

Following its six matches played in Group H, Team Russia is currently second with 13 points behind Croatia, which also boasts 13 points, but leads the group in terms of the aggregate scored and missed goals. Team Slovakia is currently 3rd in Group H with nine points, while Slovenia is 4th with seven points. The teams from Malta and Cyprus round out the Group H standings in the 5th and 6th places respectively, with four points each.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.

Kazan

The city of Kazan hosted matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup as well as matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, being among 11 cities across the country holding the football games — Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The Kazan Arena was built especially for hosting the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2013 Summer Universiade. Following the prestigious games of university students the arena was reconstructed into the 44,800-seat football stadium, which became the home arena for Rubin, the local football club.

The sports arena in Kazan was designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley Stadium and Emirates Stadium in London. It has a unique design, which blends seamlessly into Kazan's urban landscape. Viewed from above, the arena, which stands on the banks of the Kazanka River, resembles a water-lily.