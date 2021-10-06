Russia’s national speed skating team hopes to obtain US entry visas in Warsaw

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The national team of Russian speed skating athletes will be waiting for their US entry visas at the Consulate General’s Office in Warsaw in order to participate in the American stage of the 2021/2022 ISU Speed Skating World Cup in December, a Russian sports executive told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are still facing problems with the US entry visas [for the tournament’s US stage] and are trying to settle this issue because the majority of our team do not have them [entry]," Varvara Barysheva, the executive director of the Russian Speed Skating Union (RSSU), said.

"We have reached a mutual understanding that we can settle this issue in Warsaw before the tournament’s stage in Tomaszow," she said. "We are thankful to the US Department of State, which handled this problem, because it was nearly impossible to obtain entry visas in Russia."

"This is why the US Speedskating and the International Skating Union [ISU] rendered us assistance and the US Department of State issued permission to turn to the General Consulate’s Office in Warsaw," Barysheva said. "We hope that everything will be all right with our visas as soon as we receive this permission."

"The national team is currently stationed at the training camp in Novogorsk [outside Moscow] and is scheduled to depart on October 16. I believe that the final roster of the Russian national team’s athletes for the [ISU] World Cup series will be announced later in the week," she added.

The 2021/2022 ISU Speed Skating World Cup is scheduled to kick off with the stage at Poland’s Ice Arena Tomaszow Mazowiecki on November 12-14. The US stage of the tournament is slated for December 3-5 in Salt Lake City, the State of Utah.