Moscow is selected to host opening stage of 2022 Climbing World Cup tournament series

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The opening stage of the 2022 IFSC (the International Federation of Sport Climbing) World Cup series will be opened in the Russian capital of Moscow, the federation’s press office announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Consisting of 13 stages in total and distributed over 10 countries and three continents, the 2022 IFSC World Cup Series will take place between April and September," according to the statement.

The IFSC General Assembly held its 18th session on Wednesday in the US city of Salt Lake City, Utah. The international sports organization unveiled a calendar for the 2022 World Cup tournament, which would consist of 13 stages across the globe and Moscow is set to host the opening stage on April 1-3 in the Boulder and Speed events of the tournament.

"The opening World Cup competition of the season will take place in Moscow Russia, while Salt Lake City is also expected to host another doubleheader, replicating the successful formula that debuted in May 2021," the statement from the IFSC reads.

"Hosting the only IFSC World Cup in both Boulder and Lead, Innsbruck, Austria, marks the midpoint of the season," the statement continued. "July will see the return of three long-standing landmarks on the calendar, with world cups in Villars, Switzerland; Chamonix, France; and Briancon, France."

Commenting on the calendar of events for the next year, IFSC President Marco Scolaris said that "the year 2021 has been a non-stop challenge, for us and for the whole world."

"However, we made our debut at the most unique edition of the Olympic Games, and, eventually, we succeeded organizing a number of great IFSC competitions," the statement from the IFSC quoted Scolaris as saying. "The calendar of the 2022 season is not just a mere list of dates, locations, and competitions."

"It is a symbol of hope, and we are very much looking forward to bringing the Sport Climbing world united again, with no exceptions," the IFSC president added.

It will be for the 9th time for Moscow to host one of the IFSC World Cup competition stages. However, the Russian capital will be organizing for the first time ever the opening stage of this championship.

Moscow was also the host for the 2021 IFSC Climbing World Championship between September 16 and 21, and the Russian capital organized the 2020 IFSC Climbing European Championships (November 20-28, 2020).