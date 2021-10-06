Russia’s Krasnoyarsk prepared to host 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship

KRASNOYARSK, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk is in with compliance with safety requirements to host matches of the 2022 FIVB (the International Volleyball Federation) Volleyball Men’s World Championship, Roman Stanislavov, director general of the tournament’s organizing committee, said on Wednesday.

Krasnoyarsk is among ten cities in the country to host the global volleyball championship next year and is set to organize matches from Group F, which has teams from Argentina, Egypt, Iran, and the Netherlands. A group of inspectors from the FIVB and the local organizing committee paid a visit to the city on Wednesday to check its preparations for the upcoming tournament.

"We report a high-readiness level regarding safety requirements and it owes to the fact that the city hosted the [2019 FISU Winter] Universiade," Stanislavov told journalists. "The Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace is fully compliant [with the requirements]."

He also said that officials in charge of the sports segment of the tournament’s organization voiced their proposals to move spectators’ stands closer to the pitch at the stadium, where the competitions are set to take place.

Russia was selected to host the 2022 Volleyball Men’s World Championship at the FIVB Congress in November 2018. The Russian side’s bid offered ten different cities across the country as venues for the quadrennial championship.

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship is scheduled to be held between August 26 and September 11, 2022 in ten cities across the country, namely in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Krasnoyarsk, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Novosibirsk, Kemerovo and Yaroslavl.

Following the Draw in Moscow on September 30, host team Russia was seeded in Group A alongside the national teams from Puerto Rico, Tunisia and Serbia. The hosting team is set to begin its world championship journey on August 26, 2022, against Tunisia in the opening match in Russia’s second-largest city of Saint Petersburg. The rest of the Group A national teams’ matches are scheduled to take place in the country’s capital of Moscow.

The Draw also decided that Group B teams (Brazil, Cuba, Japan, Qatar), will play matches in the city of Kemerovo; Group C contenders (Bulgaria, Mexico, Poland, the United States) will meet in Novosibirsk; the city of Ufa will host Group D matches (Cameroon, France, Germany, Slovenia ). The city of Yekaterinburg gets Group E (Canada, China, Italy, Turkey).

The Russian national men’s volleyball team will be participating at the upcoming world championship under the name of the Volleyball Federation of Russia (VFR) due to current international sanctions in force against Russian sports.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.