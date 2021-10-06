‘Sabotaging its own authority': Crimea slams UEFA for ‘turning sports into political tool’

SIMFEROPOL, October 6. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has turned into a political tool after it painted Russia’s Crimea in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag on its logo for the 2024 Euro Cup, Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov stated on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, sports has turned once again into a political tool - a tool of deceitful and dirty politics," Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Instead of taking care of its core duties and tasks regarding the development of football, the UEFA is siding with the hysteria of Ukraine and anti-Crimean forces, sabotaging its own authority," the top official continued.

"This fact certainly has no impact whatsoever and changes nothing," Aksyonov stressed. "It’s a pity that the days, when sports was considered to be beyond politics, are now in the past and the famous saying ‘sports without boundaries’ has lost its meaning."

On October 5, the UEFA unveiled a logo for the 2024 Euro Cup, which will be hosted by Germany between June 14 and July 14. During the presentation, one of the visual slides displayed a map of Europe and Russia’s Crimea was painted in the colors of the Ukrainian state flag.