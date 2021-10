MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Serbian football manager Marko Nikolic has resigned as chief coach of the Moscow-based football club FC Lokomotiv, the club’s press service said on Tuesday.

Along with Nikolic, coaches Radoje Smiljanic and Goran Basaric will also leave the club.

Dmitry Loskov will be acting chief coach.

Nikolic, 42, has been FC Lokomotiv chief coach since June 2020.