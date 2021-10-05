Ashot Khachaturyants appointed as acting president of Russia’s football Premier League

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Ashot Khachaturyants, who heads the Referee Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU), has been appointed to the post of the acting president of the Russian Premier League (RPL), a source close to the matter told TASS on Tuesday.

According to TASS reports, RPL President Sergey Pryadkin, who headed this organization for some 14 years, resigned from his post earlier in the day.

Executives of the RPL clubs gathered for a general meeting of the league on October 5 in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Khachaturyants is 53 years old and he has been in charge of the RFU Referee Committee since November 2019.

Pryadkin, 60, served as the RPL president since 2007. In March 2020, he was reelected for another five-year presidential term. Between 2005 and 2006 he served as an aide to the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU) and held the post of the RFU director general in 2006-2007.

He was appointed the RFU vice president in 2007 and also served as the acting president of the RFU in the period between December 2018 and February 2019.

Vyacheslav Koloskov, the RFU president emeritus, told TASS commenting on Pryadkin’s resignation that there had been no claims in regard to work of the former head of the RPL.

"Sergei [Pryadkin] was in charge of the Russian Premier League in the course of 14 years and this fact proves that the league’s clubs trusted him and re-elected him several times," Koloskov said. "He was re-elected again almost at the start of the year and it means that the [RPL] clubs had been satisfied with his work."

"I am not aware of the details, but the fact that the clubs kept re-electing him to this post means that they were satisfied with how he managed the league," he continued. "The league had never voiced any serious claims in regard to Pryadkin and nobody but him, can now explain the reasons behind his resignation."

Speaking about the appointment of Khachaturyants, Koloskov said that he knew this person very well.

"It was absolutely clear to me that none of the current chief executives of the league’s clubs would temporarily take the reign of the RPL, because it could have resulted in a conflict of interests," Koloskov said. "Khachaturyants is a neutral person, who has earned a good reputation as the head of the [RFU] Referee Committee."

"He [Khachaturyants] is a very initiative and responsible person and this is why the clubs voiced their support in his favor and it seems that the RFU assumed the corresponding stance".