Visa issues for Russian gymnasts settled for 2021 Kitakyushu Gymnastics World Championship

MOSCOW, October 4. Applications for entry documents to obtain entry visas for Russian athletes for their participation in the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships are currently considered, Irina Viner-Usmanova, the president of the All-Russia Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation told TASS on Monday.

Irina Viner-Usmanova said on October 3 that the Russian rhythmic gymnasts had not been granted Japanese visas for participating in the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

"Everything is all right," she said. "We had a video conference with Japan in regard to our previous letter about a denial for visas’ issuance."

"All issues have been resolved earlier and we have delivered all passports earlier in the day to the [Japanese] Embassy," Viner-Usmanova stated. "It means that we are all bound for Kitakyushu."

The 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu is scheduled to be held between October 27 and 31, 2021.