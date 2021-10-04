Russia’s Olympic chief Kabayeva set to organize gymnastics tournament in December

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Olympic gymnastics champion Alina Kabayeva is set to organize an experimental artistic gymnastics tournament in line with 2004-2005 regulations in late December, Irina Viner-Usmanova, the president of the All-Russia Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation told TASS on Monday.

"Alina Kabayeva is set to stage an experimental international tournament in line with 2004-2005 regulations on December 17-18," she said. "The tournament will include competitions with the use of four apparatus plus a skipping rope."

"We want to invite for the tournament 10 national teams, which participated in the [2020 Tokyo Summer] Olympics."

Kabayeva, 38, is the 2004 Athens Olympic champion in women’s all-around competitions. She is also a nine-time winner of the World Championships and 15-time winner of the European championships.