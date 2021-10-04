Russia’s Karasev to officiate 2021 UEFA Nations League semifinal between Italy and Spain

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. A team of Russian referees, headed by Sergey Karasev, was selected to officiate the 2021 UEFA Nations League semifinal match between the national squads of Italy and Spain, the press office of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on Monday.

The semifinal match between Italy and Spain will be held at the San Siro Stadium in Italy’s Milan on October 6 and is scheduled to kick off at 9:45 p.m. Moscow time (18:45 GMT).

The announced trio of Russian officials includes referee Sergey Karasev and two assistant referees Igor Demeshko and Maxim Gavrilin. Russia’s Sergey Ivanov is listed as the fourth official for the game.

In the other semifinal encounter of the 2021 UEFA Nations League, Belgium is taking on France. The match is scheduled to be played on October 7 in Italy’s Turin.

Karasev, 42, is a referee licensed by the world’s governing body of football (FIFA) since 2010. He has been officiating matches of the Russian football championships since 2008 and was included in the elite group of UEFA referees in June 2013.

The Russian referee officiated at numerous European football matches, including the semifinal of the 2017/2018 Europa League game between Austria’s Salzburg FC and French football club Marseille as well as the 2021 UEFA Super Cup between England’s Chelsea FC and Spain’s Villarreal FC. He also served as a referee at three matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The UEFA Nations League is a biennial tournament contested by national teams of all member federations of the governing European football body. The previous UEFA Nations League was held in 2019 and was won by the national squad from Portugal.