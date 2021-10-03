No visas still issued to Russian rhythmic gymnasts ahead of world championships

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia rhythmic gymnasts have not yet been granted Japanese visas for participating in the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Irina Viner-Usmanova, president of Russia's Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation and chief coach of the national team, said on Sunday.

The 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held from October 27 to 31, 2021 in Japan’s Kitakyushu.

"So far, we have no Japanese visas. I already spoke with our vice president of the international federation, Vasily Titov, and he said he would contact the ambassador and the foreign ministry. I have already said that in the long run we are running the risk of being late and missing the championships," Viner-Usmanova said.

Russia’s team included Arina Averina, Dina Averina, Anastasia Bliznyuk, Olga Karaseva, Polina Orlova, Angelina Shkatova, Alisa Tishchenko, and Maria Tolkacheva.