Russian racer Laguta wins Speedway Grand Prix World Championship

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Artem Laguta of Russia won the Speedway Grand Prix World Championship on Saturday.

The two last races of the 11-stage tournament were held in the Polish city of Torun.

Overall, Laguta finished on the podium eight times during this year's tournament, with five victories, two second places and one third place.

Another Russian racer Emil Sayfutdinov ended the season in the third place of the overall standings. The second place went to Bartosz Zmarzlik of Poland.

This is the first-ever speedway world title for a Russian racer. The first-ever speedway world championship was held in 1936.