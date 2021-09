MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow has lost to Italy’s Lazio 0:2 in the second round of the Europa League group stage in Rome.

Goals were scored by Toma Basic (13th minute) and Patricio Gabarron (38).

In the next round of Group E, Lokomotiv will play at home with Turkey’s Galatasaray on October 21. Lazio will face off with Marseille (France) on the same day.