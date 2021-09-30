Spartak beats Italy’s Napoli in Europa League match

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Moscow’s Spartak football club has defeated Italy’s Napoli 3:2 in the second round of the Europa League group stage in Naples.

Napoli’s Elif Elmas scored in the 12th second of the game. In the tournament’s history he was outdone only by Jan Sykora of the Czech Republic’s Slovan who scored after 11 seconds against Azerbaijan’s Qarabag in the 2016/17 season. Another goal by Napoli was netted by Victor Osimhen (90+4). Quincy Promes (55, 90) and Mikhail Ignatov (80) scored for Spartak. Napoli’s Mario Rui was handed a red card in the 29th minute and Spartak’s Maximiliano Caufriez left the field after 82 minutes after getting a second yellow card.

Spartak, having lost in the first round at home to Poland’s Legia (0:1), received three points and is in the second place in Group C.