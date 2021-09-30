Moscow hosts 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Draw

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Moscow has hosted on Thursday the final draw for the 2022 FIVB (the International Volleyball Federation) Volleyball Men’s World Championship’s group stage games.

The team of hosts Russia was seeded in Group A alongside the national teams from Puerto Rico, Tunisia and Serbia. The hosting team is set to begin its world championship’s journey on August 26, 2022, against Tunisia within the frames of the championship’s opening match in Russia’s second-largest city of Saint Petersburg.

The rest of the Group A national teams’ matches are scheduled to take place in the country’s capital of Moscow.

Following the Draw on Thursday, Group B teams (Brazil, Cuba, Japan, Qatar), will play matches in the city of Kemerovo; Group C contenders (Bulgaria, Mexico, Poland, the United States) will meet in Novosibirsk; the city of Ufa will host Group D matches (Cameroon, France, Germany, Slovenia).

The city of Yekaterinburg will witness matches of Group E (Canada, China, Italy, Turkey) and the city of Krasnoyarsk will host Group F encounters (Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the Netherlands).

Russia was selected to host the 2022 Volleyball Men’s World Championship at the FIVB Congress in November 2018. The Russian side’s bid offered ten different cities across the country as venues for the quadrennial championship.

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship is scheduled to be held between August 26 and September 11, 2022, in ten cities across the country, namely in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Krasnoyarsk, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Novosibirsk, Kemerovo, and Yaroslavl.

The Russian national men’s volleyball team will be participating at the upcoming world championship under the name of the Volleyball Federation of Russia (VFR) due to current international sanctions in force against Russian sports.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.