Russia’s sports anti-doping body launches pre-Olympic tests ahead of 2022 Games

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) received recommendations from the International Testing Authority (ITA) to begin testing of national athletes for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, RUSADA’s press office announced in a statement on Thursday.

"The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has received recommendations from the ITA regarding the pre-Olympic testing ahead of the Winter Games in Beijing," the statement reads. "We have received a list of Russian athletes, who must be subjected to anti-doping tests."

"RUSADA is currently a full-fledged body involved in anti-doping testing and is set to follow all recommendations ahead of the Games [in China]," a spokesman for RUSADA added.

2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was selected as the host city for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race over Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, eventually securing 44 votes against 40 in support of the largest city in Kazakhstan.