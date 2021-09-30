Russian tennis star Vesnina gets back her stolen Olympic medals via box of chocolates

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. A courier returned Olympic medals and a champion’s ring that were previously stolen to Russian tennis star Yelena Vesnina. The delivery boy brought them in a box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers, the athlete told TASS on Thursday.

Vesnina stated earlier that her house in the Moscow Region’s Istra district was burglarized on September 11, while she was dining out with her husband and she had forgotten to turn on the alarm system on the premises.

Unknown suspects broke into her house and stole Vesnina’s two Olympic medals (one gold and one silver), jewelry, watches, other valuables, and also cracked open her safe. A criminal investigation on burglary charges was launched at that time.

"Both medals have been returned," Vesnina told TASS. "A delivery boy brought a bouquet of roses and a box of chocolates, which contained the medals, while the bouquet had my gold ring inside of it. I received this golden ring from the Russian Olympic Committee [ROC] for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro."

"My medals are currently undergoing a biological forensic test," the Russian tennis star said adding that the delivery boy left the package waiting for her, while she was not in the house at that moment.

Vesnina, 35, won the gold in the women’s doubles competition at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and the silver in the mixed doubles competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

She is also a three-time winner of the Grand Slam tennis tournaments in the women’s doubles competitions (2013, 2014 and 2017) and the 2016 Australian Open winner in the mixed-doubles with Bruno Soares of Brazil.