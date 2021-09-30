Hainan to host beach сarnival from September 30 to December 5

HAIKOU, September 30. /TASS/. Hainan to host a series of cultural and sports events as part of the Beach Carnival from September 30 to December 5, reported the Hainan Daily.

The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday evening at Baishamen Beach in Haikou, the island's capital.

Within three months, the carnival events will take place on the beaches of six cities. A beach soccer competition will be organized in Haikou, as well as a children's daytime sports camp. Danzhou will host a running competition on the beach, and a series of cultural events are planned in Ledong Li Autonomous County to celebrate the most beautiful sunsets in this part of the island. On the beaches of Wanning, the guests of the carnival will be able to learn the art of surfing, in Wenchang — take part in beach volleyball competitions, and in Sanya — go surfing, sailing, visit the beach attractions and bays of this resort.

In total, the carnival includes over 100 events. It is aimed at developing the province's sports industry and attracting tourists to the island.

The Chinese island of Hainan is often referred to as "Eastern Hawaii" — natural landscapes, tropical forests, a developed hotel chian combined with beaches and a coastline stretching along more than 1,900 km, before the pandemic, the island attracted guests from the most remote parts of the world. In 2020, more than 64.5 million tourists visited Hainan, the industry's revenues for the year amounted to 87.286 billion yuan (about $ 13.5 billion at the exchange rate at the time of publication of the data). In 2019, 83 million tourists visited the province, at least 1.42 million of those — foreigners.