ST. PETERSBURG, September 29. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s FC Zenit has beaten Sweden’s Malmo 4-0 in the second group stage match in the Champions League, the match was held in St. Petersburg.

Claudinho (9’), Daler Kuzyaev (49’), Alexey Sutormin (80’) and Wendel (90+4’) scored for the St. Petersburg club.

Zenit scored its first Champions League victory since November 27, 2019.