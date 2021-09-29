Russia’s Petr Yan says US fighter Sterling must be stripped of UFC champion’s title

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter in the bantamweight category Petr Yan believes that Aljamain Sterling of the United States should be stripped of his champion’s title, Russia-based Arkhangel Mikhail fighting club cited the Russian athlete as saying.

The MMA Fighting portal reported on September 25 that a rematch between Yan and Aljamain Sterling from the United States was canceled due to a neck injury of the US fighter. The bout was scheduled to take place at the UFC 267 tournament in Abu Dhabi on October 30.

However, the Russian fighter continued with his trainings for the fight and was eventually pitted for the bout with Cory Sandhagen of the United States.

"Sandhagen is a decent opponent for the title fight, because he is a very dangerous and a tough competitor and showed an outstanding fight against [US fighter T.J.] Dillashaw," Yan said.

In his fight against Dillashaw on July 24, Sandhagen lost on a split decision of the judges in Round 5.

"Yes, he [Sandhagen] lost his fight, but T.J. is now recovering from a surgery and that is why Cory was given a chance," the Russian fighter said.

Cory ‘The Sandman’ Sandhagen is 29 years old and boasts a record of 14 wins (six by KO/TKO, three by submission and five by decision) and three defeats.

"To be honest, I am not satisfied that it will be the fight for the interim champion’s title, but this is the UFC policy and I’m not going deep into it," Yan said. "I am glad that I’ll be able to appear [in the octagon] and do what I can do because many people are waiting for my bout."