Expert council recommends Alexei Zhamnov as head coach of Russia’s hockey team

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The expert council of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) has recommended Alexei Zhamnov to be appointed as head coach of the national team, the RHF said in a statement.

Earlier, RHF President Vladislav Tretyak told reporters that Oleg Znarok would lead the team to replace Valery Bragin, who has been in this position since June 2020.

"Considering the importance of the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing, the Russian Hockey Federation decided to call an expert council of reputable hockey representatives to agree who will be the new head coach of the Russian national team," the statement reads. "The council meeting was held on September 27. It was attended by three-time Olympic champion Vladislav Tretyak, two-time Olympic champion Boris Mikhaylov, Olympic champion Valery Kamensky, Olympic champion Alexei Zhamnov as well as world champion, silver medalist, and best player of the 1988 Olympic Games Pavel Bure. After a long discussion, the majority of votes in the council was cast for Alexei Zhamnov to become the head coach of the Russian team."