Russia’s Petr Yan continues with trainings for UFC bout in Abu Dhabi next month

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter in the bantamweight category Petr Yan continues with his trainings for the UFC tournament in Abu Dhabi next month as he is waiting for his new opponent’s name to be announced, a source in the Russian fighter’s team told TASS.

The MMA Fighting portal reported on September 25 that a rematch between Yan and Aljamain Sterling from the United States was canceled due to a neck injury of the US fighter. The bout was scheduled to take place at the UFC 267 tournament in Abu Dhabi on October 30.

"Petr continues with his trainings," the source said. "We are waiting for his new opponent’s name to be announced for the [UFC] interim champion’s title bout."

Plans for the rematch with Sterling were first voiced by Yan to TASS right after the fight on March 7, 2021, when the Russian fighter said: "Yes, I would like to have a rematch. But this depends on the [UFC] management."

Former UFC Champion Yan held a title defense bout against Sterling on March 7, 2021 at the UFC 259 event in Las Vegas. The Russian fighter was disqualified after he dealt a blow with his knee into Sterling’s head as his opponent was on the ground (when one of the opponents is prone or kneeling) in the fourth round of the fight. The Russian lost his UFC champion’s title in the bantamweight category.

Russia’s 28-year-old Yan, nicknamed ‘No Mercy,’ won the UFC Bantamweight World Champion’s title on the night of July 11, 2020 after defeating Brazil’s Jose ‘Junior’ Aldo with a technical knockout in the 5th round.

The Russian fighter from the Urals city of Yekaterinburg has a record of 15 wins (seven by KO/TKO, one by submission and seven by decision) and two defeats.

Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling, 32, holds a record of 20 wins (two by KO/TKO, eight by submission, nine by decision, one after Yan’s disqualification) and three defeats.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions.