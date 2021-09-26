Government ready to support Russian Football Union bid to host Futsal World Cup: deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 26./TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Sport is ready to support Russian Football Union’s bid to host the FIFA Futsal World Cup, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS on Sunday.

"Russia should host as many world competitions as possible, confirming the status of a leading world power, restoring and expanding ties and positions in the world sport community," Chernyshenko said.

In 2001, Russia hosted the Futsal European Championship. However, it has never been a host to world championships.

"We have excellent infrastructure that is being expanded on the instructions from the Russian president. Work continues to build and reconstruct many facilities - they must be filled and used to the full," he stressed. The Ministry of Sport "will support a bid of the Russian Football Union to host the FIFA Futsal World Cup, which, I am sure will be organized at a high level," he stressed.