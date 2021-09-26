IIHF president says he may return to Russia in two months

ST. PETERSBURG, September 26./TASS/. The new president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), Luc Tardif, told TASS that he would possibly return to Russia in two months, making a working trip.

"I don’t know yet, because first of all I’ll have to organize my life" within the next three weeks, "because I was involved in the organization of Paris 2024," and will have to withdraw. "I will have to leave my place as president of the French federation," he added. So, Luc Tardif is expecting "to come back soon", may be in two months, but "certainly before the end of the year and maybe earlier".

During his stay in St Petersburg, Tardif was not able to take a look at the SKA Arena under construction in ST. Petersburg for the 2023 IIHF World Championship. "It should be a good occasion to see it," Luc Tardif said. He said he liked the city of St. Petersburg, but had no chance to see much of it because of the election. So, the IIHF president plans to return, including "to enjoy the city".