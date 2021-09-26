Joshua’s promoter to organize rematch with Usyk - expert

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Promoters of UK’s boxer Anthony Joshua will arrange a rematch with Ukrainian athlete Alexander Usyk, chief executive of World of Boxing promotion company Andrei Ryabinsky told TASS.

Usyk won three heavyweight boxing champion titles in the fight with Joshua. The Ukrainian athlete now holds WBA, WBO and IBF champion titles.

"Joshua will seek for a rematch now, because a powerful lot of money is at stake. I believe [promoter] Eddie Hearn will organize the rematch," Ryabinsky said.

Anthony Joshua will want an immediate rematch with Alexander Usyk, Sky Sports reported, citing his promoter Eddie Hearn. "It's straight back into the fire and he will want to go straight back into that rematch," the promoter said.