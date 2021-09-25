Russian athlete can fight for interim UFC title - source

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian mixed style fighter Petr Yan can hold a match for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title in the bantam weight, a source close to the situation told TASS.

The MMA Fighting portal reported earlier that the match between Yan and Aljamain Sterling from the United States was canceled due to neck problems of Sterling. The fight was scheduled to take place at the UFC 267 contest in Abu Dhabi on October 30.

"Petr Yan can fight for the interim championship. Cory Sandhagen [from the US - TASS] can be the opponent," the source said.

Yan lost the UFC title to Sterling on March 7.