UFC champion fight cancelled - source

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the bantam weight between Petr Yan from Russia and Aljamain Sterling from the United States was canceled, a source close to the situation told TASS.

The MMA Fighting portal reported the fight cancellation earlier. It was scheduled to take place at the UFC 267 contest in Abu Dhabi on October 30.

"Sterling withdrew. Reasons are not known at the moment," the source said.

Yan lost the match to Sterling as a result of disqualification on March 7 and lost the UFC title.