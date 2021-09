ST. PETERSBURG, September 25. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time Olympic champion and former National Hockey League (NHL) star Pavel Bure has been elected to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), TASS reported on Saturday.

The election was held at the 2021 IIHF Semi-Annual Congress in St. Petersburg.

Bure won 60 votes (or 58.92% of all the votes).