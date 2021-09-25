Putin congratulates Luc Tardif with becoming new IIHF President

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Luc Tardif with his election as the International Ice Hockey Federation President, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Saturday.

According to the spokesman, Putin also called Rene Fazel, who chaired the Federation before Tardif, and thanked him for the cooperation, interaction and his contribution to the development of this sport globally.

The elections took place within the framework of the IIHF semi-annual congress in St. Petersburg. Tardif succeeded Rene Fazel, who chaired this organization for 27 years.

Tardif won 63.12% of votes in the fourth election round. His opponent was German Ice Hockey Federation President Franz Reindl, who secured 36.79% of votes.

Tardif was elected to the IIHF board in 2012, where he served as the Chairman of the Finance Committee. He became the President of the French Ice Hockey Federation in 2006 and was re-elected three times.