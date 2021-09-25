Luc Tardif elected new International Ice Hockey Federation President

ST. PETERSBURG, September 25. /TASS/. French Ice Hockey Federation President Luc Tardif was elected as the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The elections took place within the framework of the IIHF semi-annual congress in St. Petersburg. Tardif succeeded Rene Fazel, who chaired this organization for 27 years.

Tardif won 63.12% of votes in the fourth election round. His opponent was German Ice Hockey Federation President Franz Reindl, who secured 36.79% of votes.

Tardif was elected to the IIHF board in 2012, where he served as the Chairman of the Finance Committee. He became the President of the French Ice Hockey Federation in 2006 and was re-elected three times.