Russian ice hockey chief Tretiak says Oleg Znarok appointed as head coach of national team

ST. PETERSBURG, September 24. /TASS/. Oleg Znarok has been appointed to the post of head coach of the Russian national ice hockey team, President of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) Vladislav Tretiak said on Friday.

Znarok signed a one-year contract and the previous head coach of the national ice hockey squad, Valery Bragin, will serve as an advisor with the Russian team.

"Znarok has the authority among the NHL players and we hope that he will unite the [national] team," Tretiak told journalists. "He is charismatic and previously led the team to win the [2014 IIHF] World Championship in Minsk."

Znarok, 58, took over the Russian national ice hockey team as the head coach after the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi with the main goal of winning gold at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang and this is what the team of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) achieved in February of 2018.

Besides the 2018 Olympic gold, Znarok led the so-called Red Machine to four IIHF World Championships medals, namely gold in 2014, silver in 2015 and bronze in 2016 and 2017.