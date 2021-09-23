World’s ice hockey chief Fasel says may get Russian citizenship if he learns language

ST. PETERSBURG, September 23. /TASS/. President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Rene Fasel hinted that he may apply to get Russian citizenship, but only if he learns the Russian language.

Speaking at the IIHF Congress in Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg on Thursday, Fasel said it was impossible to measure the time he spent in Russia throughout his career and, when asked by journalists today if he would like to apply for Russian citizenship, the IIHF president replied "Why not."

Fasel also said that he needed to study the Russian language and be fluent in it before deciding on Russian citizenship.

The outgoing president of the world’s governing ice hockey body said the next IIHF president should at least display respect towards Russia, which is a very important participant on the global ice hockey arena.

IIHF President Rene Fasel

Rene Fasel, 71, first revealed his intention not to run for another presidential term in November 2017, and in October 2018, he confirmed to TASS that he would vacate the post after the IIHF Congress elects a new president in September 2020. However, the IIHF Congress was moved to a later date due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

Fasel’s current presidential term officially expired in May 2020, but his mandate is valid until the next election, which is scheduled to be held at the IIHF Congress in September this year in Russia’s second-largest city of Saint Petersburg.

The Swiss-born former dentist with a gift for languages and a deep passion for ice hockey was first elected to run the world’s governing body of this sport in June 1994. He was re-elected for a sixth presidential term at the 2016 IIHF General Congress in Moscow.