Russian Olympic squad waits for detailed guidelines of 2022 Winter Games in China

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is expecting to receive in a one-month period a detailed information from organizers of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing regarding all regulations at the upcoming global tournament, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Thursday.

The Executive Board of the Russian Olympic Committee held a session earlier in the day in Moscow.

"We have made a number of decisions, which will help us, as well as our sports federations and national teams specializing in winter sports, to be more prepared for the Olympics in Beijing," Pozdnyakov told journalists.

"We are expecting ample information from the IOC [the International Olympic Committee] and the Local Organizing Committee within a one-month period, because these are the issues that concern the fans’ attendance, traveling logistics and anti-COVID-19 protocols," the ROC chief said. "Only then we will start drafting a plan of our preparations."

"As we all know very well about China’s attentive approach to this problem [COVID-19], I am sure that the upcoming Games will be the safest ever for all participating parties," Pozdnyakov added.

2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was elected the host city for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race over Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, eventually securing 44 votes against 40 in support of the largest city in Kazakhstan.