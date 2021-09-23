Russian Olympic chief says national team may finish 2022 Winter Games in Top-5

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Russian national Olympic team may conclude the upcoming 2022 Winter Games in Beijing in the top five of the overall medals standings, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Thursday.

The Executive Board of the Russian Olympic Committee held a session earlier in the day in Moscow.

"A report was delivered by the sports director during the Executive Board’s meeting today and he voiced a number of figures," Pozdnyakov told journalists. "These optimistic figures suggest that we [Russia] can enter the top five or six leading countries."

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the team of Russian athletes finished in the 13th place of the overall medals standings having won two gold, six silver and nine bronze medals.

In late 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was elected the host city for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race over Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, eventually securing 44 votes against 40 in support of the largest city in Kazakhstan.