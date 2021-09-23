Formula One Team Haas keeps Russia’s Mazepin, Germany’s Schumacher for next season

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. FIA Formula One Team Haas has kept on board racers Nikita Mazepin of Russia and Mik Schumacher of Germany for the 2022 FIA F1 World Championship, the team’s press office announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Mazepin and Schumacher will be partnered together at the American-owned outfit for a second consecutive year and the team’s seventh season in the sport," the statement from Team Haas reads.

The news came on the eve of the 2021 FIA F1 Russia Grand Prix, which runs at the racing track in Russia’s southern resort city of Sochi on September 24-26.

The livery of Team Haas cars is done in the colors of the Russian flag since the title sponsor of the US team is Russia’s major fertilizer company Uralkali. The company’s main owner is Dmitry Mazepin and his son Nikita Mazepin is racing this year for Team Haas alongside Germany’s Mick Schumacher, who is a son of F1 seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher.

Russian auto racer Nikita Mazepin, 22, signed a multi-year contract with F1 Team Haas in December 2020 becoming Russia’s fourth racer to compete in the world’s most prestigious auto racing series, FIA Formula 1.