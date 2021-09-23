Sports minister meets EU officials, spotlights Russia's tough anti-doping system

MOSCOW, September 23. / TASS /. The Council of Europe’s Monitoring Group of the Anti-doping Convention admitted that Russia had established a rigorous anti-doping system, Russian Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin stated on Thursday.

The Council of Europe’s Monitoring Group of the Anti-doping Convention worked in Moscow on September 21-23. During the visit, it held meetings with the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Sports, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and national sports federations.

"The entire program has been wrapped up <…>. We are grateful for the constructive dialogue," the sports minister noted. "We have developed a concept of regional cooperation to counter doping. As it was stated, Russia is against collective responsibility. But we still respect the decision made by CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport). The renewal of RUSADA’s status is also proceeding as scheduled," Matytsin mentioned.

In December 2020, RUSADA was stripped of its compliance status with the World Anti-Doping Code, leading to two-year sanctions against Russian sports. RUSADA was given several conditions for reinstatement. By mid-December 2022, it should implement WADA’s plan to renew its status.