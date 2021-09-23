Russia’s Olympic wrestling champion Makhov slapped with 4-year ban over doping abuse

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia’s 2012 Olympics freestyle wrestling champion Bilyal Makhov has been suspended for the period of four years for violating anti-doping regulations, the press service of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) announced in a statement on Thursday.

The term of the suspension of the 34-year-old Russian athlete came into force as of January 27, 2021, according to the statement. The wrestler has been disqualified after his doping sample tested positive for a banned substance.

Russia’s Makhov and Iranian wrestler Komeil Ghasemi won the bronze medals at the 2012 Olympics in the men’s freestyle wrestling in the under-120 kg category. The gold and silver medals at that time went to Uzbekistan’s Artur Taimazov and Georgia’s Davit Modzmanashvili respectively.

However, Taimazov and Modzmanashvili were stripped of their Olympic medals in 2019 after the reanalysis of their doping samples, which tested positive for banned performance enhancing drugs. This unprecedented event shook up the wrestling world, sparking a major change.

For the first time in the Olympic wrestling history, two gold medals were awarded in one category, namely to Russia’s Makhov and Iran’s Ghasemi. For the wrestling world it was an unparalleled event, where the gold and silver medals' winners in the same weight category were stripped of their titles and the two golds were later awarded to third-place winners.

The 34-year-old Russian heavyweight wrestler is a three-time World Champion in freestyle wrestling (2007, 2009, and 2010) on top of his silver and bronze medals from the World Championships in 2011 and 2015 respectively.