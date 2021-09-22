US luge team to start pre-Olympic training camp in Russia’s Sochi in early October

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The US national luge team will start their preparations for the upcoming Olympic season on October 4 at the ice track in Russia’s southern resort city of Sochi, a senior sports executive told TASS on Wednesday.

According to earlier TASS reports, the US national luge team initially planned to hold their pre-Olympic training camp in Norway’s Lillehammer, but the trip was aborted due to recently introduced travel restrictions in the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The US national team plans to arrive for the training camp in Sochi on October 4," Valentin Getmanov, a deputy director general of the Russian national teams’ training center Sanki in Sochi told TASS.

"American lugers will stay with us for about two weeks," Getmanov continued. "Polish lugers started their training yesterday, and we are also expecting a team of athletes from Italy, which will include not only lugers, but bobsledders and skeleton racers as well."

According to Getmanov, national luge teams from Latvia, Slovakia and Georgia are also expected to be in Sochi before the end of September for their training camps ahead of the Olympic Games in China’s Beijing.

2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was elected the host city for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race over Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, eventually securing 44 votes against 40 in support of the largest city in Kazakhstan.