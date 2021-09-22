NHL's Minnesota Wild signs $45 mln contract with forward Kaprizov

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Minnesota Wild, an NHL club signed a new contract worth $45 mln with Russian forward Kirill Kaprizov, the team press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kaprizov signed a 5-year contract as a free restricted agent, which will bring him approximately $9 bln per year until the end of the 2025-2026 season.

Last season, while playing for Minnesota, Kaprizov won the Calder Trophy for best rookie of the season, scoring a total of 27 goals.

His contract ended at the of 2020-2021 season.

In Russia's Kontinental Hockey League Kaprizov played for Metallurg Novokuznetsk, Salavat Yulaev Ufa and CSKA Moscow. As part of the CSKA team he won the 2019 Gagarin Cup.

Kaprizov was selected in the NHL draft by Minnesota Wild in the fifth round, as number 135.

As part of the Russian national team, Kaprizov became the champion of the 2018 Olympic Games and the bronze medalist of the 2019 World Championship.