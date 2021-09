MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova won the first place in the International Skating Union Challenger Series that took place in Norwood, MA, the US.

Trusova scored 216.80 points, followed by South Korea’s Park Yeon-Jeong (212.40) and US’ Gabriella Izzo.

Aged 17, Trusova is a bronze medalist of World and Europe Championship as well as of the Grand Prix series finale; she also won two bronze medals in Russian national championships.