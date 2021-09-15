Zenit loses to Chelsea in first match of UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg lost 0:1 to Chelsea in its first game of the UEFA Champions League, held at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London on Tuesday evening.

Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal in the game on the 69th minute.

Zenit and Chelsea are in the tournament’s Group H. In another Group H game on Tuesday, Juventus (Italy) defeated Malmo (Sweden) 3:0.

During its second Group H game, Zenit will take on Malmo at home on September 29, while Chelsea will play against Juventus on the same day.