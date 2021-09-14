Lasitskene expects help from Sports and Foreign Ministries in getting US visa

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Olympic high jump champion Maria Lasitskene is worried that the issuance of US visas for Russian citizens is currently fraught with huge problems which means that she cannot obtain it normally to compete in the 2022 World Athletics Championship, she said in an interview with TASS.

The championship will be held in Eugene, Oregon between July 15-24, 2022. Last month, Eugene hosted a Diamond League event which Lasitskene and Anzhelika Sidorova, another Russian athlete and two-time world champion in pole vault, could not attend because they couldn’t obtain their visas.

"There is worry for sure," Lasitskene acknowledged. "But we want to start training for this event long before and particularly address the visa issues. I intend to draw RusAF (Russian Athletics Federation - TASS) attention as well as the Sports Ministry and the Foreign Ministry to this because it is not just a commercial tournament that will be held in Eugene. I definitely don’t want to miss a world championship and we hope for real help and not just media statements."