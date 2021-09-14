Russia’s high jumper Lasitskene lauds 2021 season as the best in her career

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s newly crowned Olympic high jump champion Maria Lasitskene believes that this season was the best in her career, the athlete said in an interview with TASS.

The international tournament in Berlin which was held on September 12 was the last competition for Lasitskene, 28, this season. The Russian cleared 1.98 m bar, making her untouchable for other competitors. On September 8, Lasitskene won the Diamond League final with the season best of 2.05 meters. In August, the Russian athlete became an Olympic champion in Tokyo.

"This is definitely the best season for me so far. I now have an Olympic gold, a fifth Diamond League final victory and great season results overall. This year has brought me many positive emotions, I have had a lot of discoveries about myself and those around me. This was an extremely saturated and fantastic season, I am happy with the way it ended," Lasitskene revealed.

The Russian high jumper also won three world championships (2015, 2017, 2019), two world indoor championship titles (2014, 2018), one European championship gold medal (2018) and two European indoor championship titles (2015, 2019).