Russia’s Daniil Medvedev seeks to overtake Djokovic to become world No. 1

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev will strive to become world No. 1 in the ATP ranking, he said in an interview with Russian TV.

On Sunday, Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title, defeating world No. 1 Serb Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the US Open final to deny him a rare achievement of a calendar Grand Slam as Djokovic earlier in 2021 won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon. The Russian also avenged his 2021 Australian Open final straight-set loss to Djokovic.

"The ATP ranking is a thing where the more big tournaments you win, the bigger is your chance to reach the top position at some point. Novak won three Grand Slam tournaments this year, and I did only won, therefore, he is beyond reach this year, even mathematically. But I hope that I will be able to show good results and achieve this some time," Medvedev said.

Medvedev, 25, has now won 13 ATP titles. He has reached three Grand Slam finals in total, lifting the major trophy on his third try.

Currently, the Russian is ranked second in the world with 10,780 points, and Djokovic tops the ranking list with 12,133 points.