Putin congratulates tennis player Daniil Medvedev for his US Open win

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered congratulations to Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev for his victory at the 2021 US Open, the message was published on the Kremlin’s website.

"On the way to the final of this prestigious event you showed the highest class and resilience in achieving the goal. You performed confidently and with focus in the final, leaving no chance to your strong and renowned opponent. That’s the game of true champions," the message reads.

On Sunday, Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title, defeating world No. 1 Serb Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the US Open final to deny him a rare achievement of a calendar Grand Slam as Djokovic earlier in 2021 won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon.

Medvedev, 25, has now won 13 ATP titles. He has reached three Grand Slam finals in total, lifting the major trophy on his third try.